The Curious Case of Leroy Sané: Bayern Munich’s genius or just another diva?

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané has not been quite the surefire offensive player since his move from Manchester City in 2020 for €45 million (+ add-ons potentially reaching €60 million). Though he demonstrated glimpses of his immense potential, his attitude problems and lack of consistency in the past two years have brought him the stigma of being a tag-along with no signs of passion or willingness to lead.

Unfortunately, during my Audi Field visit when Bayern played D.C. United, Leroy Sané seemed unenthusiastic and lackluster. Oftentimes, his mimics and gestures confirm this impression, but the time for talking about a possible potential is over.

Sport1 states that Julian Nagelsmann and Hasan Salihamidzic both “praised Sané” for his performance in the 3-5 victory in the DFL Supercup against Leipzig when he hit a stone-cold stunner (Gimme a hell yeah!) in the 90+8 minute with a fantastic solo run across the field.

“This is how his game looks fine when he is emotional, almost audacious, and determined coming onto the pitch”, said Brazzo.

However, according to information from Sport1, Bayern Munich is discussing internally the ups and downs of Sané’s performances. “Those responsible and the coaching team agree that everything necessary has been done to create the best possible training and working atmosphere for the 26-year-old.” This is the reason why a performance explosion is expected now though “nobody is thinking about selling” him at the moment though there were unlikely rumors that he was offered to Real Madrid.

“With Sadio Mané, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Kingsley Coman” there is strong competition amongst the offensive ranks in the Bayern squad. For a spot in the Starting XI, he must simply do more. With the upcoming FIFA World Cup towards the end of the year, it is certain that an improvement is needed immediately as a mediocre Sané will be a help neither for Bayern Munich, nor the German national team.

What are your thoughts? Is this Leroy Sané’s redemption season or are you losing patience with him?