Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 5 — Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga competition; Leroy Sané’s position in jeopardy?; Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui behind the 8-ball?; and MORE!

A look at the Bundesliga and why this could be a fun season in terms of competitiveness.

Leroy Sané’s tenuous position on the squad and why it might be difficult for the Germany international to be patient with a reserve role.

Why it is not the worst thing in the world for Bayern Munich to pass on Konrad Laimer right now.

Some wariness about Julian Nagelsmann points system.

Some thoughts about why it has been hard to Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to break through at Bayern Munich so far.

