Bayern Munich Campus Roundup: Adrien Fein in limbo, Johannes Schenk inks new deal, Nigerian prospect signed and loaned away

As always, each week brings a lot of moving and shaking at Bayern Munich’s campus, so let’s take a look at what is going on...

It’s not Fein

Adrian Fein’s future at Bayern Munich is essentially non-existent at this point and his anticipated move to LAFC fell through. Now, Julian Nagelsmann is not planning with him and the youngster needs to find a new home ASAP:

Der Transfer von Adrian Fein zu #LAFC ist mittlerweile vom Tisch, die Verhandlungen sind gescheitert. Der Mittelfeldspieler trainiert weiter beim #FCBayern mit, alle Beteiligten suchen aber nach einer schnellen Lösung. Nagelsmann plant ohne ihn. @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) August 3, 2022

The transfer from Adrian Fein to #LAFC is now off the table, the negotiations have failed. The midfielder continues to train with #FCBayern , but everyone involved is looking for a quick solution. Nagelsmann plans without him. @SPORT1

As far as what Fein’s days look like now...well, it’s not good:

Adrian Fein was only allowed to train individually. After warming up with the team, the midfielder wasn't allowed to play in the 11v11 practice match. A clear signal from Nagelsmann that Fein has no place in the squad - the 23-year old is looking for a new club [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/aGuiQdNHzn — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 3, 2022

Hopefully, there is a solution in place for the youngster soon enough.

Getting Schenk’d

Bayern Munich announced the signing of goalkeeper Johannes Schenk to a professional contract through 2024 (as announced on FCBayern.com):

Goalkeeper Johannes Schenk has signed a professional contract with FC Bayern until 2024. The 19-year-old came to the German record champions’ U16 youth team from 1. FC Nürnberg in 2017 and featured in nine Regionalliga games for the reserves last season.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić was happy to keep Schenk in the fold a little longer.

“Johannes has made great progress with us and we’re confident that he’ll make the step up to professional football. He’s another big talent from our academy at the FC Bayern Campus, of which we expect a lot in the future. Johannes has great reflexes and a big range - he’s got it all,” Salihamidžić said.

As for Schenk, he is thrilled to be at Bayern Munich longer.

“It’s a great honour to be able to sign a professional contract at FC Bayern. When I came here five years ago, that was a long way off. Now I want to gain a lot of experience and keep improving.,” Schenk remarked.

Don’t call him Francis...or do, it doesn’t matter, the kid just got a Bayern contract

Bayern Munich also signed 18-year-old Nigerian talent Daniel Francis to a deal through 2025 after a stint with the club’s World Squad. Francis was immediately loaned out to Austria Klagenfurt.

“Daniel has come to the forefront during his time in the FC Bayern World Squad and has been very eye-catching in the test matches. He’s attracted the interest of a number of clubs, so we’re delighted he’s signed and that he can now gain match practice at Austria Klagenfurt,” said Bayern Munich campus director Jochen Sauer (per FCBayern.com).

Daniel Francis will join fellow Bayern Munich-loanee Liu Shaoziyang, a goalkeeper, at Austria Klagenfurt.