Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

As far as Bundesliga openers go, it doesn’t get much juicier than this. Bayern Munich face off against reigning Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt, in front of 50k of the league’s most boisterous fanbases. It should be quite something.

Of course, for Julian Nagelsmann and the players, the objective remains the same. Keep winning, no matter what. Any slip up is a disaster, any moment of weakness will reverberate through the fanbase and the media for weeks to come. Thomas Muller once said that Bayern Munich players don’t win games to savor the victory — they do it to enjoy a Sunday in peace. That’s the kind of pressure we’re talking about.

Even without Robert Lewandowski, the standards haven’t changed. In fact, with the addition of superstar signings like Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt, the expectations for this coming season are sky high. Let’s see if the team can manage to live up to the hype.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Time: 8:30 pm local time, 2:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

