Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann hopeful to see Manuel Neuer and Mathys Tel in action

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann said Manuel Neuer is traveling with the team to Frankfurt and hopes the goalkeeper’s condition improves to the point where he can play.

“He’s doing better. He will not train today but will fly to Frankfurt with the staff as a sort of precaution. He will be there at the team meeting tomorrow. If his condition continues to improve, he can play tomorrow. I assume that he will,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

While Neuer’s condition is somewhat in doubt, Nagelsmann implied that Mathys Tel could get a chance to show his talents against Die Adler. The manager, however, will not expect Tel or any other player to singularly replace everything that Robert Lewandowski brought to the table.

“We call him Mats, that’s what he wanted too. He’s making a good impression, he has very good dribbling and good finishing. He’s a top talent and has a lot of confidence in training. He has a lot of potential. He’s eligible to play for us now. I assume that he will be in the squad,” Nagelsmann said. “We lost a striker who scored 50 goals. We have to make up for that too, despite the players we brought in. Other than that, I think our squad got better. I’m not someone who makes excuses. I know we’ll do well. The guys are highly motivated.”