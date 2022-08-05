Bayern Munich Alumni: Robert Lewandowski talks transition to FC Barcelona

When former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski decided to leave the club in favor of FC Barcelona, it was never going to be a completely smooth transition.

After a lengthy back-and-forth between the clubs, a deal was struck and then the real work started for the Poland international. Lewandowski need to quickly start the sporting and social adaptation to a new club.

“Well, I have to say that I’m very happy to be here, to be a part of Barcelona. It has been 10 or 12 days, out here in the U.S., so everything has been extremely fast and quick, but, with my experience, it is a little bit easier to adapt to the team, and every day I try to adapt and be a part of the team,” Lewandowski told ESPN.

Lewandowski was quick to credit his manager, Xavi, for helping him get settled in.

“Yeah, he helped me a lot. The conversation between me and him is really good. We don’t have a problem with communication. And even with my teammates, I see that they want to help me; they want to support me a lot. For me, that is very important because I see that they are open and ready to help me,” Lewandowski remarked.

For the 33-year-old, playing in Spain has been a long-term goal.

“I was always dreaming to play in LaLiga. I know that my time in Bayern Munich was amazing, and I will be always thankful for the guys, for the club, what they did for me, because I won everything with Bayern Munich, and after 12 years playing in Bundesliga playing in Germany, I knew that it was time to try something new. A new challenge,” Lewandowski said.