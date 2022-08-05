Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt campaigning for Cristiano Ronaldo?; Chelsea getting closer on FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong?; Juventus, West Ham want Filip Kostic; Fulham, Bournemouth, Southampton eyeing Joshua Zirkzee?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has a lot of respect for his former teammate at Juventus and current Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He’s a great character, speaks a lot with his teammates and the young players and is always willing to help. He’s soon to be 38 and has the shape of a 24-year-old and still scores his goals. You can only admire him,” De Ligt said. “He did a great job in Juventus, scored goals and was a great teammate. If you ask me who’s the best player in the world inside the box, I would say Ronaldo. You should always keep your eyes on him, otherwise he would score.”

With Ronaldo’s career in a state of flux at the moment with Manchester United, it seems De Ligt would have welcomed the Portuguese star in Munich. Do you think the Dutchman was trying to convince his bosses?

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and CEO Oliver Kahn, however, have already made their thoughts on the matter clear for the summer transfer window.

So, winter, maybe? I kid, I kid.

Ahead of his match against Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt star Filip Kostic is still drawing major interest from both Juventus and West Ham United:

Italy’s record champions Juventus have stepped up their efforts to sign offensive player Filip Kostic from Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Turin are offering twelve million euros plus bonuses to persuade the Serbs to sign a three-year contract. SPORT1 reported a few weeks ago that Juve is planning an initial offer of 12.5 million euros. According to SPORT1 information, however, such an offer is clearly too low, because Eintracht demands 20 million for their star player - although the club is ready to accommodate a little with a better offer. Eintracht’s CFO Oliver Frankenbach recently said about the club’s financial situation: “We don’t have to sell — but we can.” At least until Wednesday there was no Juve offer for Kostic. West Ham United from the English Premier League are also courting the 29-year-old. Kostic’s contract in Frankfurt expires in the summer of 2023.

Kostic is a dynamic and impactful player, so it is no shock to see other clubs wanting him. It is sort of shocking that he has yet to make a move after multiple seasons of excellent work. Perhaps he likes Frankfurt so much that a move is not of interest...or maybe the right club has not come knocking yet.

How about that? A little ol’ Bayern Munich podcast taking down some superpowers in the World Soccer Talk “Best Club Podcast” competition.

This is a special edition for us to say thanks to all of you for the support, re-live how this all got started, and maybe share a few laughs in between. Here is what we have on tap for “a very special” Bavarian Podcast Works:

Recapping the victory!

A look about how we started and how we ultimately evolved to our current state.

Some gratitude.

A look at the future and why one of the founding fathers of the podcast won’t be around all that much any longer.

Chelsea FC is reportedly getting closer to a potential deal for FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong:

Is Frenkie de Jong drawn to England after all? FC Barcelona and Manchester United have not yet been able to agree on a transfer, but now another Premier League club is apparently getting involved in poker for the Dutchman. According to information from the Daily Mail, Chelsea are said to be ready to outbid the Red Devils’ €85 million offer. De Jong is under contract with the Catalans until 2026. While the midfielder himself would like to stay at Barca, the club would like to cash in a lot of much-needed cash from the 25-year-old in the near future. According to the report, Chelsea are optimistic that the deal will actually go through.

Who knows what to think about Joshua Zirkzee rumors any more, but this one has Southampton, Fulham, and Bournemouth all being interested in Bayern’s young Dutch striker:

Fulham are in talks to sign versatile Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee. Bournemouth and Southampton have also shown an interest in the Holland Under-21 international but he favours a move to Craven Cottage.

Bayern Munich does not have an easy opening day fixture in the Bundesliga: they travel to Frankfurt to play the Eagles, Eintracht Frankfurt. In this podcast, we talk about, among many topics:

Eintracht Frankfurt’s summer moves including the acquisition of a player who won Germany their fourth World Cup, Mario Götze.

Frankfurt’s striker situation and whether Rafael Santos Borré will retain his place.

A look back at Frankfurt’s win over Magdeburg in the DFB Pokal.

How Frankfurt might set up.

The players Bayern must keep an eye on to win this game.

How Bayern might set up and potential changes Julian Nagelsmann might make.

Pep Guardiola’s summer spending spree at Manchester City might not be done just yet:

Pep Guardiola apparently wants to sign another player from Borussia Dortmund after Erling Haaland. According to information from The Athletic, Manchester City are said to be interested in Raphael Guerreiro as transfer target Marc Cucurella from Brighton Hove & Albion is too expensive and is said to be about to transfer to Chelsea. The Citizens did not want to put the requested 60 million euros on the table for the Spaniard and are therefore looking for cheaper alternatives. And this is where BVB star Guerreiro comes into play. According to SPORT1 information, the 28-year-old has long been a candidate for sale because his contract expires in 2023. Dortmund would let the left-back go for 20 million euros. Is Guardiola now hitting BVB again? ManCity would have needed after Oleksandr Zinchenko switched to Arsenal for 35 million euros and Benjamin Mandy is still suspended after allegations of rape . But Guerreiro himself does not want to leave BVB. He and his wife Marrion feel very comfortable in the city, his three children grew up in the Ruhr area and speak perfect German. The Portuguese does not want to tear her out of her environment, as he revealed to SPORT1. It remains to be seen whether Guardiola can still change the mind of the left-back?

Didi Hamann thinks that Bayern Munich got Sadio Mané at his absolute peak.

“The fact that Bayern were able to get Mané was a great thing,” he said. “The first world star to really come to the Bundesliga. Many have become world stars in the Bundesliga. Raul came, but he was already a bit past his peak. But Mané at 30 is really in his best age,” Hamann told Sky.