Julian Nagelsmann excited for Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga opener vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is ready to get going against Eintracht Frankfurt in his squad’s Bundesliga opener on Friday.

However, the 35-year-old knows that Eintracht Frankfurt is not exactly an easy place to start the season.

“Playing in Frankfurt is never easy. We won there last year, and should have won the home game too because we were clearly superior. The stadium will be enthusiastic, especially after the Europa League win. Their fans are euphoric,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Oli Glasner is an outstanding coach. Frankfurt are a good team with a very emotional crowd. Friday night, season opener, it’s going to be a good game.”

Of course, excitement for the match spiked a bit on Wednesday when Eintracht Frankfurt president Peter Fischer issued the now infamous, “Who the f**k is Mané?” statement — even if it was in jest.

“I don’t think Sadio will say anything to counter that. I don’t know the context. I’ve experienced in the past two weeks that a lot of things are taken out of context and cause a stir. That’s why I’m not saying anything about that now. If it was said as a joke, then it’s okay,” Nagelsmann said.

While Eintracht Frankfurt will no doubt have to keep an eye on Mané, Bayern Munich might have to do the same for one of its old players, Mario Götze.

“I like (Götze) a lot, we kept in touch from time to time. He sent me very interesting podcast tips. He’s an outstanding footballer. He is good for Eintracht and the Bundesliga. I’m happy to see him tomorrow, I wish him to play well, but maybe not outstanding (against Bayern Munich),” Nagelsmann joked.

Overall, Nagelsmann wants his team to continue to build some momentum after a thrill-ride of a DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig.

“The Supercup was important and it was interesting to see where we are and how fit the boys are. The first half was very good, yesterday’s 11-a-side was also very strong. We’ve adjusted a few things. The game against Leipzig was very valuable,” Nagelsmann said.