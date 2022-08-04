Bayern Munich II beats DJK Vilzing 3-2 away at Vilzing, now sits table third

After the 3-2 derby win against Türkgücü Munich, Bayern Munich II faced newly-promoted DJK Vilzing away at Vilzing and managed another 3-2 win.

Writer’s note: Since Bayern doesn’t stream away games there will be no observations and awards today.

Compared to the derby against Türkgücü, coach Martin Demichelis changed his starting lineup at five positions. U-19 goalkeeper Benjamin Ballis made his amateur debut, replacing Jakob Mayer between the posts. In addition, Emilian Metu, Behar Neziri, Grant-Leon Ranos and Roman Reinelt played for Antonio Tikvić, Gabriel Vidović, Jonas Kehl and the slightly injured Lovro Zvonarek from the start. Due to illness, Timo Kern did not travel to Vilzing.

After Grant-Leon Ranos gave Bayern an early lead at the 12’ mark, Sebastian Niedermayer from Vilzing equalized in another six minutes. In the 52nd minute, Ranos put Bayern ahead again only for Andreas Jünger to deliver a response, as he made it 2-2 in the 60th minute. Younes Aitamer scored the decisive goal for Bayern and as a result brought the team to the third place in the Regionalliga table.

Demichellis was extremely pleased with the result. “We only played the derby three days ago and we’ll be back in action on Sunday. So it was all the more important to win today. Vilzing has a very good team that we were able to beat with our young squad. Now we’re going back to Munich satisfied”, he said, delivering due credit to the team for their fantastic performance.

Die Amateure will be hosting Viktoria Aschaffenburg in the Grünwalder stadium on August 7th.

I will be back for that game with my observations and awards. Till then, stay updated using our regular coverages of every Bayern Munich game!