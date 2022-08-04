Kit Leak: Germany’s new away shirt for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Only a few days after the new Germany home kit was leaked, our good ol’ friends at Footy Headlines have leaked the away kit as well.

The leak was based on a video shared by the rapper Pajel on Instagram, which features the likes of Bayern Munich stars Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller. Not only does it give a closer look at the new home shirt, but it also gives us our first glimpse of the away shirt.

Here is the new Germany away kit for the upcoming World Cup.

The kit’s colors match the initial report of black, gold, and “shadow maroon,” according to adidas. However, despite speculation that black would be the main color, the maroon is featured very prominently on the shirt. The two colors are pretty much mixed together, giving the shirt a darker look overall, almost a deep wine red. There is an intricate pattern on the shirt that can’t be fully identified in the current leak, so fans will have to wait until the kit officially releases to figure out what the shirt is trying to portray.

The shirt as a whole looks quite jarring, and is definitely a huge departure from tradition. It remains to be seen how well fans respond to it. One thing about kits, though, is that you have to wait until the kit officially drops to make a fair judgment. As of now, though, it looks rather strange. Never has Germany suited up in maroon in recent memory. In fact, the closest color to maroon that was featured on a Germany kit was red, back in the 2014 World Cup.

The kit is set to be released in either August or September, perhaps alongside the new home kit. It is set to make its debut in Germany’s remaining Nations League games, most likely when Hansi Flick’s men make the trip to Wembley to close out the group stage.