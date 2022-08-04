Bayern Munich bosses expect more consistency from Leroy Sané

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané remains an enigmatic figure on the team.

When he’s on, he can be an absolute world-beater like in the Hinrunde of the 2021/22 season. If he isn’t on, however, we have a player that causes headaches for Bayern and their fans.

In the DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig a few days ago, Sané had a bad first impression after being subbed on for Serge Gnabry. Sané picked up a yellow card for arguing with the referee but kept a cool head later on as he scored Bayern’s fifth goal in the 98th minute. effectively killing off the game and sealing the trophy. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann praised Sané in his post-match press conference, while sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić shared the same sentiment.

“His game looks good when he comes onto the pitch so emotionally, almost cheekily and decisively,” said Brazzo. “We know that he has qualities like no other. When he acts like that, I like it a lot.”

Sané is talented, there’s no denying that, but his fluctuating consistency makes him incredibly frustrating to watch. According to Sport1, Sané’s form has been a topic of internal discussion. The coaching staff have also done all they could to get the best out of the Essen-born winger, but to no avail. They have also said that no other player has any major issues that need fixing.

The bosses all expect a new and improved Sané, who they believe should build on his performance in the first half of last season. Sané is lucky that he isn’t on the transfer list because these performances can warrant getting the boot. He has his work cut out for him because he faces stiff competition in the attack. Liverpool signing Sadio Mané and the newly extended Serge Gnabry are planned as a dual-striker pairing up top, while the in-form Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman are ahead of Sané in the pecking order. Thomas Müller, whom Sané previously shared the CAM spots, will now be the sole proprietor of the 10 and can be pushed wide if needs be. All of this doesn’t even include Mathys Tel who came in from Stade Rennais.

This is Sané’s make or break season. Frankfurt looms as the 2022/23 Bundesliga season beckons, and if he doesn’t do something about it, then that might spell the end of his time at Bayern.