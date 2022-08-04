Bayern Munich’s Brazzo talks new signings Mathys Tel and Adam Aznou

Much has been spoken about Bayern Munich’s transfer window this season and what an excellent job sporting director “Brazzo” Hasan Salihamidžić has done in bringing in quality players like Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Sadio Mané, Matthijs de Ligt.

The recent additions of Mathys Tel from Stade Rennais and Adam Aznou from FC Barcelona have been highly anticipated since the Bayern staff have expressed their trust in both these youngsters, touting them to be the stars of the future.

In an interview with Sport Bild (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), Brazzo revealed that Bayern has been monitoring Mathys Tel for over two years and are extremely convinced of his abilities.

“He has big strengths. He has the striker gene in his blood. He has very good shooting and I think we’ll have a lot of joy with him,” Brazzo said, praising the French youngster’s qualities.

Brazzo also praised the Bayern scouting department on spotting FC Barcelona jewel, Adam Aznou. “I don’t think Barcelona will be angry because of that as the player decided since a long time against staying there,” he declared.

Brazzo expressed his happiness in having signed both youngsters.

On whether the need to sign a new striker will arise, the former Bosnian international feels happy with the squad depth at attacking positions, and even though the transfer market is still open, it is high unlikely that a new striker be signed.