Herbert Hainer says this summer’s transfers have set Bayern Munich up well for the future

There’s a lot to be excited for as a Bayern Munich fan, even for those that err on the side of cautious pessimism. Despite losing Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, they’ve brought in Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Sadio Mane, Matthijs de Ligt and Mathys Tel, all of whom have featured to great effect bar Tel, who is still going through UEFA’s clearance process to be eligible to play. Bayern has made a statement in the transfer window with the quality of business they’ve done and they’re already off to a winning start, topping RB Leipzig 5-3 in DFL-Supercup.

Bayern is still in a bit of a transitional period as Julian Nagelsmann sets out to embark on his second season as manager, but all the right pieces are now in place. This summer was all about helping solidify the long-term future of the club by bringing in the right personnel, as club president Herbert Hainer alluded to on Sport1 over the weekend (@iMiaSanMia).

“We have built the squad for the next few years, not just for this season. We wanted to be ahead of the wave this time,” Hainer told Sport1. Unlike last season’s summer/fall transfer window, Bayern got most of their transfer business done early and Tel was the only incoming player that wasn’t able to be a part, at least at some capacity, of the brief preseason tour in the United States. Nagelsmann has been able to have his new signings for most of the preseason and all of them, except for Tel, featured in the DFL-Supercup win over Leipzig.

The timing of getting the transfers done early this window is something Hainer said the club’s front office worked on a specifically planned for from the end of last season. They knew that they would be having a relatively condensed preseason due to the season starting earlier this time around to allow for enough match weeks to take place prior to the World Cup beginning in Qatar in November. “Late transfers have not always worked well in the past. We drew up a transfer plan after the end of last season and worked through it,” he explained.

Bayern could yet even do more business before the transfer window closes on September 1st, but Oliver Kahn has recently admitted that they will not be investing in another striker. They feel that with Mane, Serge Gnabry, Tel, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and even Thomas Muller, there is already ample enough coverage in attack, and more specifically, forwards. There’s still a possibility they could wind up signing Konrad Laimer from Leipzig, but the player is also still open to letting his contract with Die Roten Bullen run down so that he’d be able to leave on a free transfer next summer.