Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich and Brazzo nearing extension; Chelsea’s Timo Werner willing to take a pay cut to leave; Frenkie de Jong to Chelsea?; What is going on with Florian Grillitsch?; Joško Gvardiol getting new deal? and MORE!

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić looks like he is set to be offered a new contract that would run through the 2025/26 season.

The 45-year-old is coming off of what looks to be a spectacular offseason (time will ultimately tell the tale) and has become known as one of the premier closers in all of world football when it comes to contracts and transfer dealings:

The only question left is if Bayern Munich had to present Brazzo a PowerPoint to convince him to extend his deal?

One of Bayern Munich’s biggest competitors in the Bundesliga is still working through some red tape in hopes of acquiring Chelsea FC forward Timo Werner.

At the moment, RB Leipzig is balking at Chelsea’s €33 million price tag on Werner and would prefer to bring him back to Germany on a “loan with an option to buy”-type arrangement:

As reported by Sport Bild, RB Leipzig have a preference to loan Timo Werner from Chelsea but the Premier League side would rather sell on a permanent basis for a reported €33m. Chelsea’s asking price for Werner is too high for Leipzig following the recent arrival of David Raum from Hoffenheim for around €26m. A possible solution would be signing the 26-year-old German forward on loan with a purchase obligation in 2023, when there’s a possibility that Christopher Nkunku, who signed a contract extension until 2026, could depart the Bundesliga club. Serie A side Juventus have also shown an interest in Werner and Chelsea would need a replacement, hence their preference to sell the Germany international.

RB Leipzig actually provided some commentary on the pursuit process as well. Via Sky’s Florian Plettenberg:

The best thing for Werner’s career is a return to Germany, but RB Leipzig’s current glut of attackers might present an issue. Whatever the case, having Werner back in the Bundesliga would be a nice boost.

For his part, Werner is willing to take a pay cut to get out of Chelsea:

How about that? A little ol’ Bayern Munich podcast taking down some superpowers in the World Soccer Talk “Best Club Podcast” competition.

This is a special edition for us to say thanks to all of you for the support, re-live how this all got started, and maybe share a few laughs in between. Here is what we have on tap for “a very special” Bavarian Podcast Works:

Recapping the victory!

A look about how we started and how we ultimately evolved to our current state.

Some gratitude.

A look at the future and why one of the founding fathers of the podcast won’t be around all that much any longer.

Chelsea is still chasing FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong and might have the most realistic chance of obtaining the Dutch international:

It seems as if De Jong wants to stay at Barça, but the money he is owed and the litany of young talent in the club’s midfield have made him persona non grata — at least in some ways. It is extremely unclear how a deal would get done without major concessions from De Jong’s camp on money he is owed or Chelsea throwing down an absolute ton of frontend money (thus lowering the transfer fee to Barca) to make things start moving.

At different points during the summer transfer window, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Manchester City were all closely linked to De Jong.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch is a very solid player, but something is up as the Austrian cannot find a new club. The 26-year-old might be rubbing some folks the wrong way:

It’s slowly becoming a running gag in this year’s summer transfer window. Florian Grillitsch, who is without a club after the end of his contract at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim , is in good negotiations with a possible new club and is ultimately rejected. As SPORT1 has learned from well-informed sources in England, Brighton & Hove Albion are now also on the list of clubs that canceled the Austrian after advanced talks. Grillitsch was already in England with his family and advisors. In addition, coach Graham Potter was a big fan of his style of play and mentality. However, this changed after the direct meeting. Due to character question marks, the Premier League club withdrew its interest after the personal conversation.

So yeah, something is up, but AC Fiorentina could pinpoint why its talks with Grillitsch did not ultimately lead to a deal — his father:

This is not the first time this has happened this summer. The 26-year-old, who already has 33 appearances for the Austrian national team in his CV, has been linked with AC Fiorentina, Galatasaray Istanbul and West Ham United. The Italians failed to sign because of his father’s demands. Daniele Pradè, sporting director of Fiorentina, criticized in an interview with Calciomercato: “We didn’t like the father’s talk and the payments he was demanding. We decide who we work with, and it’s not true that we argue with every agent.” Since then it has been reported that father Michael Grillitsch has repeatedly caused complications in discussions with advisors and clubs. In response to these reports, Grillitsch recently said: “Certain things have been extremely unfortunate recently. Of course, I take responsibility for that myself, and I have drawn the appropriate conclusions from that.” However, this statement should not be understood as a break with his father, writes kicker.

Bayern Munich does not have an easy opening day fixture in the Bundesliga; they travel to Frankfurt to play the Eagles, Eintracht Frankfurt. In this podcast, we talk about, among many topics:

Eintracht Frankfurt’s summer moves including the acquisition of a player who won Germany their fourth World Cup, Mario Götze.

Frankfurt’s striker situation and whether Rafael Santos Borré will retain his place.

A look back at Frankfurt’s win over Magdeburg in the DFB Pokal.

How Frankfurt might set up.

The players Bayern must keep an eye on to win this game.

How Bayern might set up and potential changes Julian Nagelsmann might make.

RB Leipzig knows it has a very valuable gem in Joško Gvardiol and looks like it wants to protect itself for his inevitable departure. After turning away a monster bid from Manchester City and pushing aside Chelsea’s interest so far, Die Roten Bullen is looking to extend Gvardiol’s deal — while inputting what will likely be a pretty hefty release clause:

Add Julian Weigl to the list of Germans potentially coming back to the Bundesliga for this season:

Julian Weigl could soon end up back in Germany! New coach Roger Schmidt does not appear to be counting on the 26-year-old, so he is considered a candidate for sale at Benfica Lisbon. According to information from Record, the Portuguese club is ready to give up Weigl for less than 20 million euros. According to reports, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hertha BSC are on the list of potential buyers and have already inquired about the defensive midfielder. In addition, West Ham United, AC Milan and Atalanta Bergamo apparently also asked about a Weigl commitment to Benfica. An official offer has not yet arrived at Benfica’s office - which is said to be related to the high salary expectations of the six-time German international.

Weigl seems like he might be a good fit at clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt or SC Freiburg, but the price on him could be prohibitive.

In this episode of the Flagship show, Schnitzel and Teddy discuss:

How good (and how bad) Bayern Munich were in their Supercup win

What a phenomenon Jamal Musiala is

Other players who impressed during the game

What formation Julian Nagelsmann used and what he might use throughout the season

Why a back four is the way to go

How good the Germany women’s national team has been at the Euros, and how the final might play out (the pod was recorded before the finals, guys!)

It’s pretty safe to say that former Bayern Munich transfer target Georginio Wijnaldum’s tenure at Paris Saint-Germain was not all that successful. The former Liverpool man is reportedly off to AS Roma after just one year in France:

