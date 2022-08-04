Germany Watch: Julian Draxler’s career at PSG in a downward spiral as World Cup hopes dwindle

Bayern Munich is clearly not the only club dealing with an overflow of talent on its roster these days. Germany international Julian Draxler is finding that his career is at a crossroads at Paris Saint-Germain.

An afterthought at PSG these days, Draxler could see his World Cup hopes extinguished if he does not find a good transfer destination in the coming days per Sport1:

Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe? Julian Draxler is no longer training with the world stars of Paris Saint-Germain - and instead finds himself surrounded by up-and-coming talent. The German international is one of five professionals who were not taken along by PSG on the preparatory trip to Japan. And that despite the fact that the offensive player who was injured last is fit again.

The exclusion from a preseason trip and the demotion to a lower training group are ominous signs for any player’s future with a club. Clearly, PSG is looking for Draxler to move on as soon as possible:

Like Layvin Kurzawa, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Rafinha and his German colleague Thilo Kehrer, Draxler has to work with players from the youth academy in Paris, away from glitz and glamor. This is reported, among other things, by L’Equipe with the headline: “The strange life of the unwanted.”

Yikes! For Draxler, this is awful timing as he needs to show his worth not just to prospective club, but also to Germany boss Hansi Flick:

The 28-year-old’s contract runs until 2024. Especially with a view to the World Cup in winter, Draxler needs minutes to be able to offer himself to national coach Hansi Flick. One problem: Most players at PSG earn very well—- and would probably have to accept a loss in salary if they left. In addition, Draxler’s personal situation should also play a role in planning for the future: he is expecting his first child with his partner in September.

With a hefty salary and a baby on the way, Draxler is finding his professional and personal lives in a head-on collision. Does he do what is best for his career and his World Cup hopes by seeking a transfer in the coming weeks...or will he continue to accept the big paycheck, accept that he will likely no longer dress for games in Paris, and provide his family with a stable environment for his expected child?