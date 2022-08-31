Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Köln (DFB-Pokal)

As expected, Bayern Munich throttled Viktoria Köln 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal. The match started out tough for the Bavarians, who struggled to get going, but once they did, they were an unstoppable force. This is what we have on tap in this episode:

A walkthrough of how the scoring broke down.

An incredibly slippery pitch thanks to rain (and maybe over-watering) — which set the Bavarian Grass Works alert off.

A choppy start to the match did not deter Bayern Munich for too long.

The kids are alright — Ryan Gravenberch and Mathys Tel scored goals, while Josip Stanišić got his first extended run of the season.

Viktoria Köln was scrappy and played tough as hell.

The rotation was necessary and good for squad morale.

