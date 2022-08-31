 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Köln (DFB-Pokal)

Bayern Munich took care of business in the DFB-Pokal.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Viktoria Köln v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: First Round Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

As expected, Bayern Munich throttled Viktoria Köln 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal. The match started out tough for the Bavarians, who struggled to get going, but once they did, they were an unstoppable force. This is what we have on tap in this episode:

  • A walkthrough of how the scoring broke down.
  • An incredibly slippery pitch thanks to rain (and maybe over-watering) — which set the Bavarian Grass Works alert off.
  • A choppy start to the match did not deter Bayern Munich for too long.
  • The kids are alright — Ryan Gravenberch and Mathys Tel scored goals, while Josip Stanišić got his first extended run of the season.
  • Viktoria Köln was scrappy and played tough as hell.
  • The rotation was necessary and good for squad morale.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 DFB Pokal full coverage

View all 10 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works