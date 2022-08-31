Match awards from Bayern Munich’s workmanlike 5-0 demolition of Viktoria Köln

Bayern Munich enjoyed a mostly relaxed evening in Köln, advancing to the second round of the DFB-Pokal cup via a 5-0 victory over Viktoria Köln 1904. Bayern were able to work some players back from injury, help out a third division side with a share of the game receipts, and give some younger players on their depth chart an extended run out. Here’s who impressed.

Jersey Swap: Ben Voll

Is there any doubt? Yann Sommer showed last week the blueprint to defending against Bayern: simply pull a world-class keeping performance out of a hat. Incredibly, for over half an hour, Köln’s 21-year-old goalkeeper looked more than up to that task, quality save after quality save. It took Ryan Gravenberch’s super take at 35’ to open the scoring, and Mathys Tel’s improbable curler in stoppage time before the break to open the floodgates.

Bayern’s teamwork proved too much to overcome — no keeper in the world stood a chance against the third and fourth goals with the way they were worked — but Voll continued his impressive display with even more magnificent saves in the second half, including a one-on-one stop on Tel around the hour mark and a close-range blast to the face from Serge Gnabry at 80’.

By the end, Bayern had eighteen shots on goal. This will be a special day for him, and perhaps one that launches his career into higher divisions.

Prior to the game, here’s what Voll said — as reported in BILD, via @iMiaSanMia:

“I’m not scared. I’m really looking forward to the game, like everyone at the club. I’ll try to enjoy every minute of the evening. How often do you get this chance to play against one of the best teams in the world?”

And he sure lived up to that!

Der Kaiser: Matthijs de Ligt

Probably the toughest award to give out. Bayern didn’t have a whole lot to do on defense, but equally a number of solid performers. Köln did have more than one danger moment in transition, and De Ligt was often there to cut out the danger when it was hit over the top. Lucas Hernández had a few of his own tests as well, and Joshua Kimmich contributed with key tackles in defensive midfield. We’ll give the nod here to De Ligt for his composure and reliability as the recent transfer from Juventus FC grows into this Bayern team.

Fußballgott: Ryan Gravenberch

Joshua Kimmich is going to feel hard done by here, as he was his usual strong self — in both phases of the game. However, it’s the youngster who gets top honors. It was to many people’s surprise a 0-0 draw past thirty minutes — and Gravenberch’s super effort that both opened Bayern’s account and helped them breathe easier the rest of the way.

Gravenberch’s overall performance was extremely impressive in its own right. Silky smooth on the turn and creating danger with his carries and his vision from different spots on the field — centrally as well as on the left wing — Gravenberch is perhaps the most polished and ready of Bayern’s young newcomers this season. He bossed it today and was a good shout for MOTM.

Der Bomber: Thomas Müller

Bayern’s nominal attackers didn’t have the crispest of days, especially early on, but nor did they play especially poorly. Gnabry’s unselfish composure to slide it across to Sadio Mané for a tap-in to make it 3-0 and put the game to bed was a decisive moment. But we’ll give this one to the captain, Mister Thomas Müller, a man who always sets the standard for his teammates on the field and can be counted on to make the smart plays in the right places at the right times. In the end, he’s finished with a clever assist late and three chances created, per fotmob. Even when he’s not totally spectacular, remember that Müller is a big influence to miss when he’s not on the pitch.

Meister of the Match: Mathys Tel

How about that for the seventeen-year-old? Tel takes Jamal Musiala’s place as Bayern’s youngest-ever scorer in a competitive match. He was outstanding and aggressive, if not entirely immaculate, combining well with teammates on the left wing as well as darting through the center. Tel is showing why Bayern invested so much in a relative unknown in this summer’s transfer window.

But it was his successful goal that really earned him the award. Bayern were about to take a paltry 1-0 lead into half-time when, in stoppage time, he combined with Gravenberch on the left wing and immediately drifted inside to receive — and before anybody had a chance to react, he fired a spectacular curler from a wide angle. Shots like these were what it took to beat the marvelous Ben Voll today, and Tel deserves accolades for his audacity in that moment — only after which was it clear that Bayern would be able to sail comfortably through.

