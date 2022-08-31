Report: Bayern Munich, Liverpool in contention for RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer

Via Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are still in the hunt for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer — even if the window to acquire him in this transfer window has slammed shut. However, the consequences of waiting will mean more suitors, with Jürgen Klopp’s midfield-hungry Liverpool FC now in the hunt:

News #Laimer: Yes, #LFC tried to get him in the last days but it was impossible. Contract extension in Leipzig beyond 2023 is very unlikely, his departure as a free agent totally possible. Bayern still interested. Liverpool as well. More to come in the next months.

At Bayern, the midfield is presently loaded with the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch — but that has evidently not stopped the club’s pursuit of reinforcement possibilities, particularly those with defensive characteristics. Laimer is strong in the tackle and in the press, suiting Bayern’s style of defending in part via aggressive counter-pressing.

Bayern might still be in a position of strength, as the player had been said to be interested in a Bavarian reunion with coach Julian Nagelsmann. And Liverpool’s needs look immediate — so if Die Roten Bullen feel they need their pressing machine for the whole season to secure a Champions League place, Klopp’s side might call for reinforcements to address their aging and injury-riddled midfield by the end of January instead.

That said, a lot can change for all three teams between now and the start of the winter transfer window. And even if Leipzig refuse to sell, Laimer will be free to negotiate with other clubs for his next contract once he’s within the last six months of his current one — which is to expire at the end of June 2023.