Report: Bayern Munich, Liverpool in contention for RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer

The Leipzig midfielder won’t move before the summer window closes, but with an expiring contract and no desire to renew, the race for his eventual signature is just starting to heat up.

Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez run to celebrate a Bayern goal. Serge Gnabry raises his arms in the background. Konrad Laimer stands to the side, looking dejected.
“Don’t you want to join in on the fun?” — Bayern celebrate one of their many goals at the DFL-Supercup this year.
Via Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are still in the hunt for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer — even if the window to acquire him in this transfer window has slammed shut. However, the consequences of waiting will mean more suitors, with Jürgen Klopp’s midfield-hungry Liverpool FC now in the hunt:

News #Laimer: Yes, #LFC tried to get him in the last days but it was impossible. Contract extension in Leipzig beyond 2023 is very unlikely, his departure as a free agent totally possible. Bayern still interested. Liverpool as well. More to come in the next months.

At Bayern, the midfield is presently loaded with the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch — but that has evidently not stopped the club’s pursuit of reinforcement possibilities, particularly those with defensive characteristics. Laimer is strong in the tackle and in the press, suiting Bayern’s style of defending in part via aggressive counter-pressing.

Bayern might still be in a position of strength, as the player had been said to be interested in a Bavarian reunion with coach Julian Nagelsmann. And Liverpool’s needs look immediate — so if Die Roten Bullen feel they need their pressing machine for the whole season to secure a Champions League place, Klopp’s side might call for reinforcements to address their aging and injury-riddled midfield by the end of January instead.

That said, a lot can change for all three teams between now and the start of the winter transfer window. And even if Leipzig refuse to sell, Laimer will be free to negotiate with other clubs for his next contract once he’s within the last six months of his current one — which is to expire at the end of June 2023.

