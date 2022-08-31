Thomas Muller spotted with a Nintendo Switch: What was he playing?

So Thomas Muller has a Nintendo Switch. This previously unknown information was confirmed as the Bayern Munich star was filmed arriving at the team bus headed to Cologne for the game today. He was well equipped with a car-charger for the six hour bus ride to site of the game.

Check out the video below:

So, what games was he playing? Lets run down the options.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

This is the classic choice, everyone has this one. Additionally, Tommy was carrying around a charger and BotW makes the Switch notoriously power-hungry — it’s a perfect match.

Of course, it would be lazy to conclude that he was actually just playing BotW. Sure, the wait for the sequel is excruciating, but there’s only so many times you can replay a five-year-old game, even one that’s this good. Let’s look at some other options.

Super Mario Odyssey

The other classic choice, again held back by the fact that it came out ages ago. Then again, this IS the first time we’ve seen Muller with a Switch, so it could be a brand new one and he’s playing some of the older titles first. Mario is obviously a must-play in that regard. Alternatively, he’s a speedrunner.

Muller twitch channel when?

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Either this or Pokemon Sword/Shield. With Muller’s penchant for collecting and raising animals in real life, Pokemon seems like the perfect game for him. He’d be right at home in the setting, catching lil guys and training them into big guys and then destroying world-ending threats wielded by implausibly maladjusted adults.

Gen 8 also had a football-themed aesthetic, which could appeal to him as a pro football player. The Champion of the Galar region dresses like his outfit was designed by Puma, and all the Pokemon battles take place in huge stadiums.

Of course Muller was NOT at the Pokemon World Championships this year, so we can rule out the idea that he’s into competitive battling. Besides, we all know that Pokemon Showdown is far better for that than cartridge. Muller seems more like a “Catch em All” fella, though thanks to GameFreak we’ll never be able to catch em all ever again.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

As someone who didn’t particularly enjoy Xenoblade Chronicles 2, I don’t see why Muller would play this, but a chunky JRPG seems like the perfect thing to hold your attention for a looooooong bus ride to a game.

It is one of the biggest Switch releases of the year so it makes sense for him to be playing it. If he can tolerate the JRPG aesthetic, it might explain why he’s so weird.

Less likely options:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: They could have a mini tournament on the bus if enough people bring their Switches. Otherwise, it seems hard to play Mario Kart for that long.

They could have a mini tournament on the bus if enough people bring their Switches. Otherwise, it seems hard to play Mario Kart for that long. Animal Crossing: A nice, calm, relaxing game before a match? Sounds good to me.

A nice, calm, relaxing game before a match? Sounds good to me. Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Haven’t played this one, but heard good things about it. It’s sorta like Elden Ring, right?

This isn’t an exhaustive list by any means. What game do you think Muller is playing? Comment below!