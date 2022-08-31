Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 DFB Pokal full coverage

Since winning the treble in 2020, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the 2nd round of the DFB Pokal twice in a row. For a club of this stature, that’s just embarrassing. This year, things will be different — or so promises Julian Nagelsmann. Will they be?

First up on the road to Berlin is Viktoria Koln. A 3rd division side is a pretty strong opponent for this stage of the competition, but Bayern face them while the season is already underway, so the team has some game time under its belt. Plenty of rotation is expected for this one, as Julian Nagelsmann will let his youngsters and new signings get a run out before the fixtures get really dense.

