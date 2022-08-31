Herbert Hainer nominated for Bayern Munich president for a second term

Per the club website, the Bayern Munich administrative advisory board held a meeting on August 30th (Tuesday), and unanimously decided to nominate president Herbert Hainer for a second term in office. Further, the committee also nominated Prof. Dr. Dieter Mayer, current first vice president and Walter Mennekes, current second vice presidents to run for their positions for a second year in row. The elections for all these positions will be held during the annual general meeting on 15th October in the Audi Dome.

Chairman of the administrative board, Dr. Edmund Stoiber, believes Herbert Hainer has led the club “excellently” as president for three years and chairman of the supervisory board earlier. “He combines everything that FC Bayern needs: Herbert Hainer has a red heart, loves football passionately and has decades of unique experience as a decision-maker in business,” Dr. Stoiber says, citing Hainer’s qualities that make him the perfect candidate for the president position.

“We are happy with the way he leads this club, how he lives our ‘Mia san mia’, and we are convinced that, together with his colleagues on the executive committee and supervisory board, he will continue to shape the future of FC Bayern in the club’s best interests,” Dr. Stoiber declared.

He also feels that continuity is the hallmark of Bayern and that Bayern has set standards for Europe even during the pandemic, should be credited to the management team — essentially emphasizing that the club is in the safest possible hands.

Hainer expressed his gratitude toward the advisory board and chairman Dr. Stoiber for their nomination and the confidence in him. He further went on to express his willingness in serving the club as president for another three years and called it an honour to be a part of a club.

“Ever since I stood on the terraces myself as a teenager, my heart has beaten for FC Bayern,” Hainer said, conveying his love for the club. “I am delighted to be able to stand for election again together with my colleagues Prof. Dr. Dieter Mayer and Walter Mennekes,” he proclaimed.

In a day and age where multiple clubs are facing heavy losses from the pandemic and mismanagement is rampant, one can be proud of Bayern and the board for always having the club’s best interests in heart and for doing an excellent job.