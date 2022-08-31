Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann ready for DFB-Pokal showdown with Viktoria Köln 1904

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is excited for another season of DFB-Pokal action.

“I can’t say that we want to finish second, can I? I showed my boys more videos of the opponent because they don’t know the Bundesliga players. In general, Olaf Janssen is a courageous coach. They have good set pieces and they will try to get there often. They played against Sixty now, but they will play differently against us,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Tz).

One thing that is different than normal is that Bayern Munich will be traveling to Cologne on the day of the match.

“We have three away games in a row. The aim is to reduce as many overnight stays away from home as possible. A day in the hotel is extremely long. It has nothing to do with being disrespectful towards the opponent,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). Viktoria has an experienced coach and experienced players. They did well against Hoffenheim last year. It’s not an easy game. It’s a great set-up with the stadium and lots of spectators. I hope everyone will perform.”