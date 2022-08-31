Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

After a long hiatus from the competition, Bayern Munich are back in the DFB Pokal! After two seasons of consecutive 2nd round knockouts, the Bavarians are looking to go all the way this year. First up is 3rd division side Viktoria Koln, who will be playing at the 50,000 capacity Rhein Energie Stadion.

Julian Nagelsmann will want to rotate for this one. Aside from Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller, the vast majority of the starting XI are set to get some rest. Operating in their place will be newer players like Mathys Tel, Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui, and Matthijs de Ligt. For many of them, this will be the first time they get to show off their talents. The Pokal journey begins here.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? It covers both Gladbach and Viktoria Koln so maybe skip ahead a bit. Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: RheinEnergieStadion, Munich, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: YouTube, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.