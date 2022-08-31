Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is flourishing in his partnership with Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has turned things around in his second season in the south of Germany. He has established a great partnership with Joshua Kimmich in the middle of the park and has proved doubters wrong by showing that he can still be an important player on the team.

Sabitzer spoke out publicly for the first time in months after the agonizing 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach and touched on how he has done since the beginning of the season. “It was clearly communicated that I wanted to fight my way through and attack again. That was my clear goal before the preparation. I did that in every training session. It’s been going really well so far,” said Sabitzer (as captured by Abendzeitung). “If you’ve been here a year, then you know how the place works. Then you can classify situations better. I knew I didn’t have much to lose. It actually only got better. I’m really motivated and I’m happy to be here for the season.”

Sabitzer wasn’t only good in the Gladbach game, but in all of the games the season so far. Sabitzer is tasked with defending while Kimmich roams forward to join the attack – a perfect combination according to the Austrian. “Jo is a top player in the position. We complement each other very well. He can also step forward a lot. I’m happy to have his back”, Sabitzer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). Teammates Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez were also praised by Sabitzer: “We conceded few goals. It’s fun to be on the pitch.”

Club legend and vice-captain Thomas Müller also noticed Sabitzer’s performances and singled him out for praise. “Sabi is playing a great role at the moment. He’s snappy in duels, so he has Josh’s back free”, praised the Raumdeuter. “He’s absolutely grippy and feels good, I think.”

Sabitzer said that time was needed for him and the rest of the team to click. “After a year you grow together even more, everyone knows how to tick. I feel very comfortable in the team, I have a lot of good guys around me,” Sabitzer clarifies. “It’s fun with them - with Manu (Neuer), with Jo and Serge (Gnabry), with Stani (Josip Stanisic). These are my closest guys.”

