Thomas Müller and Bayern Munich are keen on a deep run in the DFB-Pokal this season

Bayern Munich always wants to obtain as many trophies as possible each season. However, the DFB-Pokal has become a source of pain for the Bavarian giants for the last two years. Early exits in back-to-back seasons left Bayern Munich fans gutted after two brutal exits from the tournament...but all of that could change for this campaign.

Thomas #Müller sagt vor dem Pokalspiel bei @viktoria1904: „Nachdem wir zwei Jahre nichts, aber mal gar nichts mit dem Pokalsieg zu tun hatten, wollen wir unbedingt mal wieder ins Finale kommen. Ich freue mich auf Mittwoch.“ @esmuellert_ #FCBayern #DFBPokal pic.twitter.com/5CrNxU1ZyK — Maximilian Koch (@Koch_AZ) August 29, 2022

Bayern Munich certainly don’t like to lose, so players are keen on changing their ways in the German cup. Thomas Müller commented on the upcoming Pokal season and talked about just how excited they are to have a strong run this season. “After we had nothing to do with winning the cup for two years, we definitely want to get back to the final. I’m looking forward to Wednesday,” explained Muller.

RB Leipzig won the Pokal for the first time ever last season, and Bayern Munich will want to re-establish their dominance in the Pokal for an all-around domination in Germany. Bayern Munich begin their journey for the Pokal on Wednesday against Viktoria Koln.