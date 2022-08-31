Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer’s incredible saves map against Bayern Munich

Courtesy of Squawka, Borussia Mönchengladbach keeper Yann Sommer’s incredible performance against Bayern Munich has been visualized into a graphic format.

The Gladbach keeper’s monumental performance consisted of more than a few heroics — which can be seen by the remarkable post-shot xG color gradient of the shots that were from little more than point-blank range. It was really a peppering of the goal, shots fired from every which way and from every distance. It’s no wonder that many Bayern players, as well as their coach, have mused that this was one of the team’s strongest performances of the year — despite the 1-1 result.

Based on the placement of the shots on target he faced, Yann Sommer's record-breaking 19 saves against Bayern prevented 3.35 goals.



An iconic, heroic goalkeeping display. pic.twitter.com/FSxEj4IgxD — Squawka (@Squawka) August 29, 2022

Which dots were which? Well, among just the close range efforts there was the double save on Sadio Mané; Leroy Sané’s 1-on-1 moment; two Thomas Müller headers and one from Dayot Upamecano. A cluster of three in the right half-space outside the box that might all belong to Benjamin Pavard. Some of Matthijs de Ligt’s forays forward as the last-ditch center-forward must be here as well — it’s a pity the map isn’t interactive or labeled.

Bayern’s varied attack is living up to its promise, and surely there won’t be too many more performances like Sommer’s this season. Still, a draw is a draw — and the result has likely raised some questions, if every so slightly, about how invincible Bayern really are, especially when they allow themselves to fall to a 0-1 deficit.

Football is a constant tug-of-war between offensive tactics and defensive counter-measures. That it took a performance like Sommer’s to score a point off the Bavarians shows how far Julian Nagelsmann’s attack is currently in the ascendancy. If they can keep up the relentlessness — maybe even better their sync and interplay — then woe to the next opponents who manage to snatch the first goal against Die Roten.

