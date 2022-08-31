Brazzo says Bayern Munich starlet Paul Wanner isn’t going anywhere

Despite Bayern Munich’s long-term plan for Paul Wanner leaking out last week, some folks in the media are still speculating that the youngster could get sent away on a loan assignment.

According to Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, Wanner will remain in Munich — right where he belongs.

“Paul is staying. We rate him very highly,” Salihamidžić told kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Wanner’s situation is a curious one to anyone who has not followed that closely. The 16-year-old start training with the first team last season and many have been clamoring to see him log minutes under Julian Nagelsmann.

However, Bayern Munich’s incredible depth and the club’s ability to play Wanner with the U-19 team and Bayern Munich II offers the youngster two good avenues to get game time, while still training with the first team.

Clearly, when he is ready, Wanner will get those first team minutes, but until then, patience will be a virtue for the player, fans, and media alike.