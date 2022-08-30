Kit Leak: adidas release Germany retro kit as part of streetwear line

With the World Cup fast approaching, new kits for the participating nations are being released at a quick rate. Germany shirt sponsor adidas has gone a step further and leaked a special retro remake kit for the national team.

The kit is mainly white, as are all Germany home shirts. The sleeves and collars are black, giving it a nice crisp look. The kit also incorporates the German national colors in three stripes that stretch from the outskirts of the shirt’s front to the flanks. The DFB logo and the adidas logo are in the middle of the shirt, just like on the new released home kit.

Take a look:

Adidas to release a special Germany remake kit inspired by Germany's iconic shirts of the late 1980s/early 1990s. It will be available to buy from September 12 [@FootyHeadIines] pic.twitter.com/UrASk6uFFy — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) August 30, 2022

The shirt was apparently designed on a series of Germany kits from the late 1980s to the early 1990s. From 1988 to 1992, the national colors of black, red, and gold were emblazoned on the shirts very prominently, unlike the more subtle approaches that many recent shirts have taken. The German national team was quite successful in those four years, with a World Cup win sandwiched in between a semifinal and final appearance at two Euros. Bayern Munich’s legendary Franz Beckenbauer was the coach for the former two tournaments, while Lothar Matthäus donned the captain’s armband.

The 1992 shirt seems to have particularly influenced the new shirt, with the only big difference being that the color stripes are on the shoulders rather than the flanks. Euro 1992 was the first tournament that Germany competed in after reunification, and it was the only major international tournament in which the legendary Stefan Effenberg was an active part of.

According to Footy Headlines, this kit is part of the 2022 Germany off-pitch/lifestyle collection. This means that the kit will most likely not be worn in an actual game, but is meant to be a casual streetwear look. It is a pity, considering the kit looks better than what Germany will actually suit up in at the World Cup. Take notes, adidas, this is what the fans really want.

The retro kit will be available for purchase from September 12.