Back in the squad, Leon Goretzka is ready to get going with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka was cleared for take off a bit early and will reportedly be in the squad for the DFB-Pokal match against Viktoria Köln 1904.

The Germany international is ready to join in the fun.

“It was an intensive rehab, I worked a lot. But I feel really fit now, I took the chance from day one and saw it as a preparation. It wasn’t easy for the head to actually have a surgery without pain in the middle of pre-season. Now I feel good and the season can start for me,” Goretzka told FC Bayern TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).“The rehab went as I hoped. The surgery went great, there was no reaction from the start, which is always the most important thing in a situation like that. We were able to increase the workload from day to day. I’m ready, the rest is of course up to the coach. But if everything goes well, I’ll be back tomorrow.”

Where Goretzka fits remains to be seen. Joshua Kimmich and Marcel Sabitzer have locked down the central midfield positions in Julian Nagelsmann’s 4-2-2-2 formation. Goretzka, however, is expected to make a strong push to usurp his starting role, which could make things interesting for starting XI selections moving forward.