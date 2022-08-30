Bayern Munich to donate 50% of gate receipts from DFB-Pokal game against Viktoria Köln

Bayern Munich has always been known as more than simply a sporting institution — it is deeply entrenched in the history of Germany, the Bavarian identity and most importantly, in humanitarian causes.

In the same line of humanitarian activities, Bayern will be donating 50% of the gate receipts from tomorrow’s DFB-Pokal fixture against Viktoria Köln. President Herbert Hainer earlier promised the third-division side the monetary support from Bayern. It is noteworthy that with a staggering 50,000 fans in the stadium, Köln are in for what might the biggest match in the history of their club.

This donation is being done to help the club combat fiscal issues post-pandemic. Hainer spoke on Bayern’s history with helping troubled clubs. One can remember the support the Bavarians extended to Borussia Dortmund in the early 2000s, the friendly between Bayern and Schalke played to raise money for flood victims, the charity match between Bayern and FC Kaiserslautern to pay for Kaiserslautern’s 3. Liga license, and many more.

“Viktoria Köln boast a history of over 110 years and have been a constant in German professional football,” Hainer said, speaking of the club’s rich history.

He expressed his happiness in being able to make the contribution, and then included that this was the only form of support the club could extend and that Viktoria Köln shouldn’t expect the same on the pitch, since Bayern wish to go very far in the competition.

“We’re happy that we can make this contribution and wish Viktoria Köln all the best for the future — with one exception, where we ask for understanding: in the DFB Cup we obviously want to reach the next round, as we want to go a long way in this competition,” he declared.

If you aren’t proud enough of Bayern for carrying the Mia San Mia mentality for over a hundred years, just be reminded that our players embody it beautifully too. We can be proud of our players, from Sadio Mané to Alphonso Davies, from to Joshua Kimmich to Leon Goretzka.