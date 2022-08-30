Brazzo reflects on new deal with Bayern Munich

As announced on Monday, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić signed a contract extension through 2026 and the 45-year-old is happy to be able to continue working with the team.

“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me, especially the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Herbert Hainer, who supported my ideas and plans at every stage. I’ve always said it — I love FC Bayern, Munich is my home,” Salihamidžić said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m very pleased that we can continue our very good and ultimately strong cooperation until 2026. It is my goal and the goal of my board colleagues to offer our members and fans a domestically and internationally competitive and successful team every season. I will continue to give everything for that — we are on a very good path.”

No sporting director is perfect, but Salihamidžić has shaken off his missteps and put together a devastatingly good team for 2022/23. With his track record of recent successes in the transfer market and with his coaching selection of Julian Nagelsmann, inking Salihamidžić to an extension was likely a no-brainer for the club.