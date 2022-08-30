 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich prospect Bright Arrey-Mbi on verge of joining Hannover 96

It will be another loan for Bayern Munich’s Bright Arrey-Mbi.

By CSmith1919
1. FC Köln v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

Bayern Munich defensive prospect Bright Arrey-Mbi has been in limbo since his loan with 1. FC Köln fell into a state of uncertainty.

With no plans on using Arrey-Mbi this season, Die Geißböcke sought to terminate the loan and send the youngster back to Bayern Munich. The problem is that the Bavarians also had no position for Arrey-Mbi this season and needed to find him another new home.

Now, Bayern Munich has just done that with Hannover 96 per Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl:

Bayern defensive talent Bright Arrey-Mbi, who was last loaned out to 1. FC Köln, is about to move to Hannover 96. However, details have yet to be clarified.

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Hannover 96 will have an option to buy Arrey-Mbi as part of the loan deal:

Bright Arrey-Mbi on loan to Hannover 96 for one season, as colleague @altobelli13 reports. The player completes the medical check today. 96 has secured a purchase option. #FCBayern @SPORT1

This seems like a good solution for the 19-year-old, who needs to be in an environment where he can showcase himself on a club’s first team.

