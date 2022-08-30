Bayern Munich prospect Bright Arrey-Mbi on verge of joining Hannover 96

Bayern Munich defensive prospect Bright Arrey-Mbi has been in limbo since his loan with 1. FC Köln fell into a state of uncertainty.

With no plans on using Arrey-Mbi this season, Die Geißböcke sought to terminate the loan and send the youngster back to Bayern Munich. The problem is that the Bavarians also had no position for Arrey-Mbi this season and needed to find him another new home.

Now, Bayern Munich has just done that with Hannover 96 per Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl:

Bayerns Abwehr-Talent Bright Arrey-Mbi, zuletzt an den 1. FC Köln verliehen, steht vor einem Wechsel zu Hannover 96. Noch sind jedoch Details zu klären. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) August 30, 2022

Bayern defensive talent Bright Arrey-Mbi, who was last loaned out to 1. FC Köln, is about to move to Hannover 96. However, details have yet to be clarified.

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Hannover 96 will have an option to buy Arrey-Mbi as part of the loan deal:

Bright Arrey-Mbi per Leihe für eine Saison zu Hannover 96, wie der Kollege @altobelli13 berichtet. Der Spieler absolviert heute den Medizincheck. 96 hat sich eine Kaufoption gesichert. #FCBayern @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) August 30, 2022

Bright Arrey-Mbi on loan to Hannover 96 for one season, as colleague @altobelli13 reports. The player completes the medical check today. 96 has secured a purchase option. #FCBayern @SPORT1

This seems like a good solution for the 19-year-old, who needs to be in an environment where he can showcase himself on a club’s first team.