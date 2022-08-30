Georgia Stanway reveals why she opted for Bayern Munich

Georgia Stanway, a recent addition to the Bayern Munich Frauen squad, has revealed why she chose to move to Bayern rather than stay with Manchester City in England, ending her 7-year tenure.

Speaking to Sky Sports (as captured by 90min), Stanway said that she wanted to ‘step out of her comfort zone’ and really challenge herself. The English midfielder is a number 8 kind of player by trade, however at City, she was played in multiple different positions. The recent UEFA Women’s Euro’s champion was considered a versatile player, which she apparently didn’t love:

“If I’m being honest, over the last 15-18 months at Manchester City I was at a standstill. “I was getting played in any position, I wasn’t able to make a position my own. I was classed as ‘versatile’, which isn’t something I wanted to be. You know me, I’ll do a job for the team and go out there wholeheartedly and do whatever the team needs me to do but I just wasn’t as happy as I knew I could be. “I wanted to put myself in a position where I didn’t know how good I could be. At City I was in a comfortable position, I was turning up to training every day for seven years and I just wanted a change.”

She makes a good point, stability is always reassuring and its not exactly very reassuring to not know what your position is.

I, for one, am looking forward to seeing her play in the Bayern colors and see what she brings to the table. She was exciting to watch during England’s run in the Euro’s and I’d love to see her show up for the Bundesliga too.

