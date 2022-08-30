Bayern Munich Alumni: Xavi praises FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski after brace against Real Valladolid

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski notched his first brace in La Liga during his team’s 4-0 win over Real Valladolid and predictably all of Catalonia is marveling at what Bundesliga fans knew for year: The Poland international is pretty good.

Despite years of warning that Lewandowski can score in any league on the planet, it still amazes some folks that Lewandowski is that good — including his coach, Xavi Hernandez (aka Xavi).

“It’s a blessing to have a player like Lewandowski in our ranks. He’s exceptional, spectacular, a natural leader,” said Xavi (as captured by Abendzeitung). “Lewandowski is a role model. He works hard for the team, but he also helps the coaching team. He makes the difference.”

Who would have thought? After years of beating up farmers, plumbers, and accountants that Lewandowski would have been able to go to La Liga and score goals...

Pretty amazing, right?