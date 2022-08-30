Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich and Lucas Hernandez could act quickly; Konrad Laimer admits defeat with Bayern move; Benjamin Pavard and Leroy Sané recognized for efforts vs. Gladbach; Saša Kalajdžić to Wolverhampton; and MORE!

It looks like Bayern Munich and Lucas Hernandez could be getting closer to extending their partnership:

Both Bayern and Lucas Hernández are interested in extending the player’s contract. The Frenchman feels very comfortable in the team and feels the trust of Nagelsmann and the people in charge. Hernández didn’t even respond to PSG & other clubs’ enquiries this summer. Bayern bosses want to clarify Hernández’s future during this season. After preliminary talks with the player’s agent Manuel García Quilón, Salihamidžić wants to meet the player in person before another meeting with García Quilón where numbers will be discussed.

I thought Hernandez was bound to leave the club based on some his previous lukewarm responses about his future — and Bayern Munich’s “out of nowhere” signing of Matthijs de Ligt. Re-upping Hernandez would certainly be a statement, but what would it mean to players like De Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, or Benjamin Pavard in the long-term?

I don’t know honestly...Julian Nagelsmann is finding a way to make it all work right now. Can he continue to keep everyone happy? I don’t envy him for having to deal with it, but it is getting hard to doubt him.

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer put the final nail into the coffin containing those rumors linking him to Bayern Munich:

RB Leipzig’s professional Konrad Laimer has finally ruled out a move to Bayern Munich this summer. A Sky reporter wanted to know from the Austrian midfielder on Saturday whether a transfer to the record-breaking soccer champion had now been completed. “Um, yes,” said Laimer after the 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg. Laimer’s contract with RB ends in June 2023.

Laimer’s ability to move to Bayern Munich might not be any easier next summer even as a free transfer.

We are back for another another weekend, which mean you’ve got another Weekend Warm-up Podcast to listen to.

Bayern Munich is set for a couple of matches in the next few days and as the transfer window nears a close, things are getting a bit wild. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Quick thoughts on Bayern Munich’s Champions League draw.

Transfer comings and goings for Adrian Fein, Joshua Zirkzee, and Callum Hudson-Odoi (!?).

Bayern Munich’s plan for Paul Wanner.

Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić’s admission on how the club dealt with Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United’s late run at Benjamin Pavard.

Some thoughts on House of the Dragon...were you let down or did you just not expect much?

Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard and Leroy Sané were recognized by WhoScored.com for their individual performances against Gladbach last weekend. Die Fohlen goalkeeper Yann Sommer was also honored for his unbelievable showing as well:

VfB Stuttgart striker Saša Kalajdžić is making the move to Wolverhampton for what looks like a pretty reasonable deal for the English side:

Saša Kalajdžić deal #WWFC



▫️ €18m guaranteed fee agreed this afternoon with Stuttgart;

▫️ Add-ons up to fee in excess of €20m;

▫️ Contract until June 2027 with option for further season.

▫️ Kalajdžić and his agents, in UK tonight — medical tomorrow.



Top signing completed. pic.twitter.com/SutPrsdVd7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022

it would be very interesting to know just how serious Bayern Munich was about acquiring Kalajdžić earlier this summer.

Bayern Munich have been stopped. The juggernaut is slain. All rejoice, the Bundesliga is now free from tyranny.

Okay, maybe not. But it is true that Gladbach have not lost to Bayern. And given the kind of performances we’ve been enjoying lately, that is quite an achievement. Yann Sommer saved 20 shots in what could be the greatest performance by a keeper in the history of the Bundesliga.

Here are our talking points from the game:

A very short mental breakdown to preface the pod.

Why Yann Sommer deserves the credit for this result.

A quick recap of what happened in the game.

Could Robert Lewandowski have changed this result? Did Nagelsmann subbing on Matthijs de Ligt mean he needs a CF?

Why Julian Nagelsmann’s tactics cannot be blamed for this result.

The referee was horrible. That is all.

Why Thomas Muller remains one of the most effective players on the pitch, despite a lack of recent goals/assists.

Sadio Mane’s constant offsides — why does it keep happening?

How a draw against Gladbach allows us to make adjustments for the upcoming Champions League table.

Why we can’t take too many negatives from this game.

VfB Stuttgart star Borna Sosa’s deal with Atalanta is on the verge of a collapse:

News #Sosa: The deal with @Atalanta_BC is on verge to collapse. Still no offer for Stuttgart despite the players agreement with the club. Reason: Bergamos President does not release the budget yet. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 29, 2022

Selfishly, I’d love to see Sosa stay in Bundesliga because he is a big talent and has a proven track record of success. That kind iof player only makes the league better,

You might remember Flavius Daniliuc from his time at Bayern Munich and now it looks like he will be moving from France to Italy:

Ex-Bayern-Talent Flavius Daniliuc (21) wechselt nach @BILD_Sport-Informationen von der OGC Nizza zu Ribery-Klub US Salernitana nach Italien. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) August 29, 2022

According to @BILD_Sport information, ex-Bayern talent Flavius Daniliuc (21) is moving from OGC Nice to Ribery club US Salernitana in Italy.

In this flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel cover the following topics:

Yann Sommer’s Bundesliga saves record masterclass.

Bayern’s prospects in their Champions League group.

Sadio Mane’s knack for goals being ruled out.

Brazzo’s summer and incoming contract extension as sporting director.

Julian Nagelsmann’s mid-match tactical switches and rotations.

Bayern’s upcoming English Weeks.

Manuel Neuer housing a banana mid-match at VfL Bochum.

Tom’s brilliant European football impersonations.

Bayern Munich is sending 19-year-old central midfielder Emilian Metu to Austria Klagenfurt on a loan that will feature an option to buy for the Austrian side:

Emilian Metu steht vor einer kurzfristigen Rückkehr in die österreichische Bundesliga, er soll an Austria Klagenfurt verliehen werden. Die Leihe ohne Kaufoption soll noch heute vollzogen werden. [@SkySportAustria] pic.twitter.com/JHh736YoUz — FC Bayern News (@iMiaSanMia_GER) August 29, 2022

Emilian Metu faces a short-term return to the Austrian Bundesliga, he is to be loaned out to Austria Klagenfurt. The loan without purchase option is to be completed today. [@SkySportAustria]

