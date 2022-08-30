Serge Gnabry looks to influence young Bayern Munich players, instill the club DNA

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry can look around the training grounds and see a plethora a young players seeking to establish themselves on the first-team. The competition might be fierce, but Gnabry would not have it any other way.

“The history of the club is constantly being written. We players can shape an era, and we want to fill it with as many successes as possible. We have a great team spirit here. To play at that level at a top club in the world is something special,” Gnabry told FCBayern.com.

Gnabry has been around the club long enough to see what works and what does not. When asked about the traits required for survival, the Germany international knew just how to respond.

“Definitely talent, ambition, self-confidence ,and the desire to always go further. The competition never sleeps, unbelievable talent keeps appearing — like Jamal Musiala, Paul Wanner, or Gabriel Vidović now. You can’t afford to slack off or the next one will come to take your place. That will plays a big role,” Gnabry said.

Per Gnabry, all of that lead to players acquiring the “Bayern DNA” that we have all heard so much about.

“You can say that. Before I came here, these qualities weren’t that pronounced in me. It’s something you learn from being here in this environment and confronted with it on a daily basis. Having to win every three days isn’t the norm everywhere — Bayern is a big club. You learn to live this culture,” Gnabry said. “(Young players) can learn a lot, just like we did from the older generation around Franck Ribéry, Arjen Robben, Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, or Xabi Alonso. The boys all have what it takes to have a great career here. What I sometimes see in training, I have to say: Hats off! What we can tell them is to always believe in themselves — that’s essential at this level. Without confidence, it’s very difficult when you’re going through a bad phase.”