Off the Crossbar: “Who the f**k is Mané?” — Eintracht Frankfurt boss plays coy on Bayern Munich’s big summer transfer

If you felt like the Bayern Munich vs. Eintract Frankfurt Bundesliga opener on Friday was lacking some buzz, well, be ready to get zapped.

Eintracht Frankfurt president Peter Fischer was feeling his oats a bit after stomping 1. FC Magdeburg 4-0 on August 1st and had a lot to say.

In a story captured by Bild, Fischer had an interview with RTL and n-tv and dropped this bomb when talking about Bayern Munich’s new look for this season: “Who the f**k is Mané?”

Sadio Mané, of course, is the former Liverpool star who moved to Bayern Munich this transfer window, one of the most dangerous forwards in Europe. While Fischer was surely playing coy, the Frankfurt man is expecting his boys to give their all and mount a strong challenge to the Rekordmeister on Friday.

“There will be an enthusiastic atmosphere in the stadium again, there will be energy from the stands, the troops will be pushed. And of course we have a chance,” Fischer proclaimed.

Will Fischer find out exactly who the f**k Mané is...or will will Die Adler pull together one of its trademark performances against Bayern Munich?

The good news is that you will not need much longer to find out.

