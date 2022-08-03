 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies to donate all his World Cup earnings to charity

You just can’t help but to love this guy.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
Curacao v Canada - CONCACAF Nations League Group C Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies just made a big announcement this week. The Canadian wonderkid decided that we would donate this year's World Cup earnings to charity. Davies was a refugee before his family was welcome into Canada during his childhood. Now Davies believes it is time to give back.

The Canadian star is now the face of the sport in his home nation and is looked upon as a role model to many youngsters in the country. Davies continues to be an example of what an athlete can be and this is a massive gesture by donation his earnings to charity.

It sets a great example to others but unfortunately many players on the Canadian national team aren’t in a situation where they have much earnings to donate. Many of them are in the MLS and don’t receive salaries that a team like Bayern would provide but Davies’ contribution alone still makes a big impact. Phonzie is really becoming a national icon.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works