Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies to donate all his World Cup earnings to charity

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies just made a big announcement this week. The Canadian wonderkid decided that we would donate this year's World Cup earnings to charity. Davies was a refugee before his family was welcome into Canada during his childhood. Now Davies believes it is time to give back.

Canada welcomed me and my family & gave us the opportunity for a better life. it enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity. — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) August 2, 2022

The Canadian star is now the face of the sport in his home nation and is looked upon as a role model to many youngsters in the country. Davies continues to be an example of what an athlete can be and this is a massive gesture by donation his earnings to charity.

It sets a great example to others but unfortunately many players on the Canadian national team aren’t in a situation where they have much earnings to donate. Many of them are in the MLS and don’t receive salaries that a team like Bayern would provide but Davies’ contribution alone still makes a big impact. Phonzie is really becoming a national icon.