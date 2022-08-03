After years of being on bench, someone at Bayern Munich is making his way elsewhere...

When we think of people at Bayern Munich who have on the bench for years, names like Bouna Sarr come to mind.

But an unexpected character makes his way, this transfer window, from the bench... to the stands.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, has decided to vacate his spot on the bench this new season and make his way to the stands, where he will be accompanied by CEO Oliver Kahn.

He spoke about this decision of his, in an interview with Bild and revealed that technical director Marco Neppe will be taking the same spot on the bench.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. Marco Neppe, our technical director, built up a very good relationship with the team in the dressing room last season, we are now very well positioned,” he said, explaining why Neppe will be the one to sit on the bench.

This, of course, doesn’t mean Brazzo will be distancing himself from the team, as he is only making this move to provide an additional perspective in terms of analysis: “My move to the stands will give us another perspective that we need. I think it’s the right time. That’s why I’m not giving up my closeness to the team.”

Brazzo has been on the bench since 2017, when he became a member at Bayern’s front office and continued to sit on the bench even after being becoming a part of the board.