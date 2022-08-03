Report: Bayern Munich locker room not convinced another midfielder is needed

According to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), not everyone at Bayern Munich is convinced that the club needs RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

Despite manager Julian Nagelsmann’s insistence that the club makes a play for Laimer, the players in the locker room reportedly do not think the Austrian is needed at this stage.

Why?

Well, between Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch — plus emergency options like Jamal Musiala and Paul Wanner — the squad feels like it has more than enough midfield depth to go around:

Bayern’s interest in Konrad Laimer has recently been a topic of discussion in the dressing room. The players are wondering whether another midfielder is really needed especially considering that Ryan Gravenberch has convinced everyone in training so far.

Coincidentally or not, this report comes at a time where Laimer, RB Leipzig, and Bayern Munich are all coming to the reality that the Austrian will likely need to stay another season with Die Roten Bullen.

Will Bayern Munich — and Nagelsmann — still feel strongly that Laimer is needed for the 2023/24 season? That is certainly something that will interesting to watch play during this campaign.