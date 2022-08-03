Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich does not have an easy opening day fixture in the Bundesliga; they travel to Frankfurt to play the Eagles, Eintracht Frankfurt. In this podcast, we talk about, among many topics:
- Eintracht Frankfurt’s summer moves including the acquisition of a player who won Germany their fourth World Cup, Mario Götze
- Frankfurt’s striker situation and whether Rafael Santos Borré will retain his place
- A look back at Frankfurt’s win over Magdeburg in the DFB Pokal
- How Frankfurt might set up
- The players Bayern must keep an eye on to win this game
- How Bayern might set up and potential changes Julian Nagelsmann might make
Thank you for your support in helping Bavarian Podcast Works secure the World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast!
Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.
Loading comments...