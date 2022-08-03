 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

In a really exciting opening game in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich takes on the Europa League winners of 2021-2022, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Jamal Musiala should have a starting spot in the Bundesliga opener of the 2022-2023 season.
Bayern Munich does not have an easy opening day fixture in the Bundesliga; they travel to Frankfurt to play the Eagles, Eintracht Frankfurt. In this podcast, we talk about, among many topics:

  • Eintracht Frankfurt’s summer moves including the acquisition of a player who won Germany their fourth World Cup, Mario Götze
  • Frankfurt’s striker situation and whether Rafael Santos Borré will retain his place
  • A look back at Frankfurt’s win over Magdeburg in the DFB Pokal
  • How Frankfurt might set up
  • The players Bayern must keep an eye on to win this game
  • How Bayern might set up and potential changes Julian Nagelsmann might make

