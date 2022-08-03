Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich does not have an easy opening day fixture in the Bundesliga; they travel to Frankfurt to play the Eagles, Eintracht Frankfurt. In this podcast, we talk about, among many topics:

Eintracht Frankfurt’s summer moves including the acquisition of a player who won Germany their fourth World Cup, Mario Götze

Frankfurt’s striker situation and whether Rafael Santos Borré will retain his place

A look back at Frankfurt’s win over Magdeburg in the DFB Pokal

How Frankfurt might set up

The players Bayern must keep an eye on to win this game

How Bayern might set up and potential changes Julian Nagelsmann might make

Thank you for your support in helping Bavarian Podcast Works secure the World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.