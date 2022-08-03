Jake Fenner departs Bavarian Football Works heading to the Daily Mail

I started writing at this blog in June of 2018, when John Dillon brought me on to help our coverage of Germany at the World Cup. While it wasn’t my first article (I think it was my third?), an early piece I ran was a scathing critique of Joachim Löw that at the end of the day called for his firing.

From the time I wrote that piece I was determined to do two things before I left the blog: 1) outlast Joachim Löw and 2) cover Bayern at a game in some capacity.

Well, with both of those things done, there’s not much left for me to do isn’t there?

I’m proud of all of the things I accomplished here, and while I hate patting myself on the back, there are some things I’m going to miss.

I’ll miss checking into the BFW Slack channel and seeing how much of a dumpster fire it is over the latest tweet from someone at Bild or Abendzeitung or whoever.

I’ll miss writing pieces specifically tailored to Bayern and watching the community flock around it.

I’ll miss some individual people — both writers and commenters and their particular idiosyncrasies, like INNN’s rage, or Marko’s love for Werder Bremen.

Above all, I’m going to miss the one thing that was truly my baby here: the podcast. To see it grow to the point that it’s at, to see it become an award winning show was more than I ever thought it would become, and time and again, the only people I have to thank are the listeners out there and those who took over for me in my stead this past season.

In terms of saying thank you, I need to start with all the people I’ve brought on the show:

Firstly, to the two people I’ve brought on the podcast who’ve become mentors to me — Derek Rae, the first person we ever brought on as a guest

and Luis Miguel Echegaray, one of the most fun we’ve ever brought on as a guest.

Both of you, I value your insight, experience, and expertise more than you’ll ever know. Thank you for everything.

To Gina Lewandowski for being the first active player (and only Bayern player) we've had on the show

To Raphael Honigstein, the only guest I’d ever get up at 4:00am ET on my vacation in Vermont to do an hour long interview with (I never regretted it)

To Phil Bonney and Archie Rhind-Tutt for taking time out of your busy schedules of talking German football to talk some more German football

To Julien Laurens and Jimmy Conrad for swinging quick episodes with me during the pandemic and a fast end to the 2020 UEFA Champions League

To Cesar Hernandez for your help in getting us all properly prepared for Tigres in the Club World Cup final

A few more people to thank:

John Dillon for bringing me on in the first place

Phil Quinn for his infinite wisdom both directed toward me and in general

My family and friends (you know who you are)

Richie O’Reilly, Dee Kundra and the great team at @FCBayernUS up the block from me

My professors at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, especially Dr. Keren Henderson, Keith Kobland and Suzanne Lysak

Audacity for being the worst audio recording and editing format of all time (but you’re free so I love you)

All of the other writers here at Bavarian Football Works

Tom Adams for being a great co-pilot on so many podcasts before

Chuck Smith for being the best site manager I could ask for

But most of all, thank you to the readers and listeners for giving me the time of day and the belief that I could make a career out of this.

And it’s that belief which is why I am leaving.

As some of you may be aware, I moved down to New York City last summer to work as a news writer on the overnight shift for Fox. It was a job I grew to dislike for many reasons, one of the more prominent being the hours I worked had become a detriment to my mental, physical, and social health. It got to the point where not only was I not writing or podcasting here as much as I’d want to, I wasn’t watching football in the mornings anymore. I was looking for any opportunities I could to improve that, and I finally found and started one, as those of you who follow me on Twitter might know already.

Last week, I officially started my new job as one of four U.S. based writers for the Daily Mail.

It’s a job that will allow me to not only cover football, but a myriad of American sports as well. You can catch me and my writing over there under the sports section. You can follow me on Twitter @jakefenner_ for all my new Daily Mail articles.

I’ve wanted to be a sports writer for as long as I can remember. Now, I’ll get to do it and get paid for it full-time. It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.

But, due to non-compete clauses, that means my time at BFW has to come to an end.

I’ll love this site forever, I’ll still visit, maybe I’ll even pop on an episode of the podcast or two to keep Chuck and Tom in line.

I got my start here, I cut my teeth here, I started something great here, I came out publicly here, and most of all, I never felt like I was closer as a Bayern Munich fan than here.

I’ll be eternally thankful and grateful for everything, and I’ll carry the torch of Bayern Munich and the beauty of the Bundesliga everywhere I go.

Thank you.

Now, always, and forever.

Mia San Mia.