Bavarian Podcast Works: Special Edition — Celebrating our award-winning Bayern Munich podcast, how we started, and where one of us is going...

How about that? A little ol’ Bayern Munich podcast taking down some superpowers in the World Soccer Talk “Best Club Podcast” competition.

This is a special edition for us to say thanks to all of you for the support, re-live how this all got started, and maybe share a few laughs in between. Here is what we have on tap for “a very special” Bavarian Podcast Works:

Recapping the victory!

A look about how we started and how we ultimately evolved to our current state.

Some gratitude.

A look at the future and why one of the founding fathers of the podcast won’t be around all that much any longer.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.