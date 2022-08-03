Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry ready to play in two-striker system if called upon

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry has made quite the name for himself playing wing in recent years.

However, the Germany international does also have a history of playing in a more central, attacking role. If asked to play in a two-striker system by Julian Nagelsmann — who is not averse to such things — Gnabry would gladly take on the role.

“I feel very comfortable in the two-lead system, we played that a lot in the national team and also back then in Hoffenheim. I generally like playing central, but it depends on what system the coach wants to play,” Gnabry told FCBayern.com. “We’re very flexible anyway, we have a lot of players who can swap positions with each other. As long as we understand each other and the routes are right, it’s no problem if someone moves from the center to the wing or vice versa.”

Gnabry has already played for Nagelsmann in this type of formation while at Hoffenheim. Will the manager continue to toy with different formations or will he settle in on one that he thinks works best for the squad?

Time will tell, but Gnabry will be ready either way.