Bayern Munich Alumni: Niklas Süle sidelined for three weeks, Mats Hummels praised for “excellent game”

In Borussia Dortmund’s DFB-Pokal game against Bayern Munich city rivals 1860 Munich, Bayern alumnus Niklas Süle was subbed off after reporting discomfort while playing.

It later turned out that the BVB defender had a slight muscular injury in his thigh and will be sidelined for three weeks, according to kicker. He will therefore miss the first game of the season against Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

But this isn’t all that concerning for die Schwarzgelben, despite Süle’s extremely convincing performance.

Another Bayern alumnus, Mats Hummels, substituted in for Süle and followed up his teammate’s fantastic performance with one of his own. In a centre-back pairing with Nico Schlotterbeck, Hummels showed promise and his brilliant performance helped prevent 1860 from registering a single shot on target.

BVB head coach Edin Terzić felt Hummels “made an excellent game”.

“Mats was there immediately. He was very present, strong in tackles and clear in the passing game. That’s how we imagine it,” Terzić declared. “A good team is not only shown by which players are on the pitch, but also by how strong the bench is.”

But back to Süle, moral of the story is...

Once a Bayern player, always a Bayern player.

You can leave Bayern but the Bayern DNA don’t leave you.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Niklas!