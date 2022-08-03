Bayern Munich’s Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić loves seeing Leroy Sané put talent, desire on display

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané found himself on the bench to start the DFL-Supercup last weekend, a sight that shocked quite a few observers.

With so much talent on the roster, however, having players like Sané out of the starting XI will not a surprising thing much longer.

Sané was able to make a substitute appearance against RB Leipzig in the match, though, and was even able to score a goal at the end of the game.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić knows that was an important moment for the Germany international.

“That’s exactly how good his game looks when he shows emotions and decisiveness on the pitch. We know that he has qualities like no other. I like it a lot when he shows such a face,” Salihamidžić said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

This will be a key season for Sané and one which will likely test his patience. The club no longer has to sit and wait for any of its attackers to work their respective ways out of a funk. If someone is slumping, Julian Nagelsmann has plenty of other options he can go to.

How Sané — and his attacking teammates — handle that, could go a long way in determining how much success the squad has this season.