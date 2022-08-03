Daily Schmankerl: Arsenal eyeing Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané; RB Leipzig working with Chelsea on deal for Timo Werner; Leipzig rejects offer from Manchester City on Joško Gvardiol; Manchester United shuns Antony in favor of Benjamin Šeško; and MORE!

Arsenal FC might still want Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané.

As of now, the Germany international is on the outside looking in at the starting XI, but that does not mean that Bayern Munich is bereft of plans for the talented 26-year-old. Regardless, the Gunners are keeping a close eye on the situation as Sané likely views himself as too talented to be a bench player at this stage of his career:

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has offered an update regarding Arsenal‘s reported interest in Bayern Munich winger, Leroy Sané. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the respected source revealed that while it may prove a “challenge” to prise the 26-year-old away from the Allianz Arena, he is seemingly a player of interest to the Gunners. Amid reports linking the Premier League outfit to the 45-cap, Germany international, Jacobs stated: “The Sane links were prior to Raphinha and I think that Arsenal gathered quite quickly, when they turned their attention to Raphinha, that it’s going to be tough to get Sane to move away from Bayern. “I think Bayern’s preference is still to try and keep Sane, so that one is going to be a challenge, but it’s obvious they admire the player.”

Timo Werner might be coming home to Germany:

As early as March, SPORT1 reported exclusively that Werner wants to leave Chelsea FC and is planning his departure with his new advisor Volker Struth. Now there could be a return to the Bundesliga. Two years ago, the 26-year-old striker switched from Leipzig to London for a transfer fee of 53 million euros. Werner snapped 93 times in 158 competitive games for RB. According to SPORT1 information, there was another round of negotiations between Leipzig and Chelsea on Sunday. New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is in principle willing to give Werner away on loan with a hefty fee. However, Thomas Tuchel is still blocking a possible transfer, especially since Romelu Lukaku has already been loaned a clip (fee: 8 million euros) to Inter Milan. The Chelsea coach recently said about Werner: “I’m surprised. I would be very happy if I were a young guy with a contract at Chelsea.”

Tuchel, however, has not exactly given Werner a ringing endorsement and has spent a lot of the offseason attempting to add more attackers to an already overloaded group. Given that, Werner does not necessarily feel like he has a future in London any longer:

The only problem: Werner doesn’t really feel at home in England, so it can be heard from those around him, he’s alienated from the city, the language and the league. The lightning-fast striker, who is also said to be interested in Juventus and Newcastle, therefore favors a return to his former club. For the spectacular return to Leipzig, the native of Stuttgart would even accept a drastic reduction in salary. The DFB star is currently one of the top earners in the “Blues” with a gross annual salary of more than 17 million euros. A reduction of up to 50 percent is under discussion.

At a minimum, RB Leipzig is willing to entertain a loan for Werner that would come with a purchase option, but the DFL-Supercup runner-up is not opposed to a straight acquisition either:

According to SPORT1 information, Leipzig is working flat out on a one-year loan deal with a subsequent purchase option. A firm purchase is also not entirely out of the question. However: Leipzig has never spent more than 30 million euros on a player. The previous Werner price tag that Chelsea gave him was around €40m.

With the World Cup in just a few months and with Werner as part of Hansi Flick’s plans for Germany, a move back home would, indeed, be a terrific option on a lot of levels.

One sidenote to the Chelsea-RB Leipzig talks is that the English club is hot after prized center-back Joško Gvardiol:

In the English media there was also talk of a swap deal with defensive closet Joško Gvardiol. As SPORT1 reported, there was already a phone call between the 20-year-old central defender and Tuchel. But Leipzig definitely does not want to give up the Croatian in this transfer period. One thing is clear: If Werner comes, the squad will have to be thinned out in attack. Alexander Sörloth is already looking around the market with his consultants. Most recently, the 26-year-old Norwegian played on loan at Real Sociedad. In Brian Brobbey, a striker has already been sold to Ajax Amsterdam for around 16 million euros.

Even with Brobbey gone and Sörloth potentially departing, there would still be a plethora attacking options for Die Roten Bullen...likely too many and some other players might have to leave to accommodate Werner’s arrival.

Hey, hey! I’m back and ready to chat all things Bayern Munich!

Apparently, I missed A LOT last week, but big thanks to Samrin for filling in. That said, I am ready to get yapping. Let’s take a quick look at the explosive talking points for this week’s show:

Recapping all of the craziness that happened on the one freaking week I was on vacation and unavailable.

Assessing what moves could happen.

Winners and losers from the U.S. tour.

Potential red flags for this season.

Reasons to be optimistic for this season.

Speaking of Gvardiol, Manchester City reportedly offered a whopping €80 million for the Croatian, which RB Leipzig shot down:

RB Leipzig have rejected an offer of €80m from Manchester City for Joško Gvardiol, according to Bild. Both Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in signing the 20-year-old but Leipzig have always reiterated that he is not for sale. That message has clearly been backed up by the Saxons rejecting a huge sum to keep Gvardiol. The Croatian defender is under contract at Leipzig until 2026 meaning that the club are in no position to rush a sale, especially with the start of the Bundesliga on Friday.

Manchester United has seemingly given up acquiring Ajax forward Antony and instead has turned its focus toward Red Bull Salzburg phenom Benjamin Šeško:

Sky Sports News has been told a move for Ajax forward Antony is “completely off the agenda” for Manchester United - unless his price came down significantly. Ajax are under no pressure to sell as Antony has three years left on his contract with the Eredivisie champions. The dynamic could change, however, if Antony hands in a transfer request. United are looking at a number of other players, including RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Šeško. But that is a difficult deal to do as Salzburg are reluctant to sell and have a very high valuation of the 19- year-old, who still has four years left on his contract with the Austrian club.

In this episode of the Flagship show, Schnitzel and Teddy discuss:

How good (and how bad) Bayern Munich were in their Super Cup win

What a phenomenon Jamal Musiala is

Other players who impressed during the game

What formation Julian Nagelsmann used and what he might use throughout the season

Why a back four is the way to go

How good the Germany women’s national team has been at the Euros, and how the final might play out (the pod was recorded before the finals, guys!)

Germany international Thilo Kehrer likely needs a new club:

According to Le Parisien, Thilo Kehrer, along with a few other stars, no longer has a future at Paris Saint-Germain. The capitals should therefore aim to sell the German international. Apparently, Kehrer no longer takes part in team training, but keeps fit in a separate group, which, according to information from RMC Sport , should consist of the remaining sales candidates: Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Layvin Kurzawa and Rafinha.

As it turns out, Sevilla might be closing in on making a Kehrer deal happen:

The Estadio Deportivo reports that FC Sevilla have already received a verbal commitment from the German international. Accordingly, the Andalusians are optimistic that the transfer will take place in a timely manner.

Pundit Jamie Carragher likes Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez, but is not fully convinced that the player can fully be a like for like replacement for Sadio Mané this season.

“I think that remains to be seen,” Carragher told talkSPORT, as captured by the Manchester Evening News. “When you lose someone like Mané, who has been so pivotal for four or five years, and you’re bringing in a sort of unknown quantity in Núñez. He looks a top player and has great pedigree — and Liverpool did need to bring the average age of that front-three down. It’s difficult to say they look stronger right now, considering how good Mané was, certainly in the second half of last season. But also I’m really excited to see how they evolve with Núñez. It’s interesting to see the change of the dynamics of the team and, if it makes Liverpool better, then who knows?”

Bayern Munich Frauen player Vivi Asseyi is headed to West Ham United:

West Ham United have completed the signing of French international attacking midfielder Viviane Asseyi according to reports on The Hammers’ official club website. In her time in Germany, Asseyi made more than 50 appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions. She was a FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga winner with Bayern in 2020/2021 while she represented the club in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. On the international stage, Asseyi has scored 12 goals in 55 appearances for France at senior level. She was not a member of Corinne Diacre’s 23-player squad which represented the nation at the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022. After completing her move to West Ham United, Asseyi said “I am delighted to join West Ham United. It’s really good to be in England – ‘the country of football’. I’m excited to join the Club and have the opportunity to play in the Barclays Women’s Super League. It’s one of the best leagues in the world and it’s a new challenge that I’m really looking forward to. I spoke to Hawa (Cissoko) and she said a lot of good things about the Club. I’ve seen this first hand with Hawa – she has grown so much as a player over the last two years and I have aspirations to do the same. I’m very fast and I love to score goals. I’m a technical player too and I like to work hard for my teammates. I can’t wait to see what we can all achieve together.”

The Bayern Munich Frauen Twitter account issued this tweet bidding Asseyi farewell:

ℹ️ @Vivi_Asseyi schließt sich West Ham United an.



Wir wünschen Dir alles Gute, Vivi! #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/ODunE7qn7r — FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) August 2, 2022

@Vivi_Asseyi joins West Ham United. We wish you all the best, Vivi! #FCBayern

Asseyi, of course, will always have a special place in BFW lore as she was one of the three Frauen players we interviewed during the 2021/22 season. Asseyi was a fun, pleasant interview who had a lot of great things to say...even if she wasn’t the best locker room DJ. Good luck to Vivi!

Bayern Munich started off its season in a rollicking way for a thrilling 5-3 victory over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup.

There is a lot to talk about in this match, but Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to start Jamal Musiala and the youngster’s subsequent standout performance will go down as nothing short of brilliant.

This is what we have on tap for this episode: