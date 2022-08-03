Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann addresses fallout after statements on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane

When Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann publicly commented on a potential pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, the alarms went off in London for fans and club officials alike.

In particular, Spurs boss Antonio Conte was very unhappy with Nagelsmann commenting on his star player. Initially, Nagelsmann stated the following:

“He’s very expensive that’s the problem — but a brilliant player, one of two or three who can play as a center-forward [as well as a] No 10, but he’s very strong, brilliant with [his] head and both feet. He could score a lot in the Bundesliga, I don’t know the price, but it’s really tough for Bayern Munich. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

In turn, Conte questioned by Nagelsmann was commenting on his player:

“I don’t know why [Kane is linked with Bayern.] The situation is very clear at Tottenham and Harry is a very important part of the project. I don’t like to talk about players from another club. Maybe that’s a bit disrespectful for the other club.”

In an attempt to put the situation to bed, Nagelsmann attempted to diffuse the situation by noting his positive relationship with Conte.

”It wasn’t a dramatic statement, I have a good relationship with Conte,” said Nagelsmann.

For now, the issue seems to have wilted away, but come January when we start hearing rumors about the 2023 summer transfer window, the two clubs could be trading barbs once more.