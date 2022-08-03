Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt looks forward to being active in the box this season

When Bayern Munich acquired Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, the primary objective was to bring in a defender who could provide leadership and stability on the backline.

One added bonus to acquiring De Ligt is that he has surprisingly good offensive ability, particularly on set pieces. A big target in the box, De Ligt figures to be a weapon that Bayern Munich looks to utilize to the fullest extent this season.

“I think I should (score goals) with my aerial ability and my jumping. You saw the goal I scored against (D.C. United) I was really active in the box and making myself free, that’s something I like,” De Ligt told ESPN FC (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

De Ligt’s goal against D.C. United was a great example of the touch and skill that De Ligt can bring to the table. Without Niklas Süle’s big body as a target in 2022/23, De Ligt can fill a valuable role to the squad’s offensive arsenal.