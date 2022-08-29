Breaking: Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić signs contract extension with Bayern Munich through 2026

In breaking news, FC Bayern Munich announced today that sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has earned himself a contract extension.

In the press release, it is detailed that Salihamidžić has earned himself an extension which will take him to June 30th, 2026 meaning the 45-year-old will be the sporting director for at least the next four years.

While he has been oft criticized, this past transfer window has been nothing short of a masterstroke of genius. Salihamidžić over saw the stunning-and-vitally important incoming transfers of Sadio Mané and Matthijs de Ligt while also mitigating the loss of Ballon d’Or candidate Robert Lewandowski, who left to go to FC Barcelona.

ℹ Der Aufsichtsrat der FC Bayern München AG hat auf seiner Sitzung am heutigen Montagabend einstimmig beschlossen, den Vertrag von Sportvorstand Hasan Salihamidžić um weitere drei Jahre bis zum 30. Juni 2026 zu verlängern.



https://t.co/Vstg26bsA5 — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 29, 2022

Salihamidžić also managed to earn a profit with the transfer of rarely-used players such as Tanguy Nianzou, Marc Roca, and Chris Richards which helped mitigate the arrivals. This extension has been well deserved, and if Salihamidžić can repeat future transfer windows like this past one, FC Bayern will be in great hands.